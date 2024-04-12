Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25 has a few suggestions for you

Boston Marathon Fan Fest

There’s nothing like marathon weekend in Boston, and even if you’re not a runner, you can be part of the festivities at the Boston Marathon Fan Fest happening at City Hall Plaza. The live entertainment and fitness activities run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon and evening events on Friday too.

Boston Marathon Expo

And if the weather doesn’t cooperate, you could always opt for the Boston Marathon Expo happening at the Hynes Convention Center through Sunday. That event features exhibits, speakers, and panel discussions and it’s free and open to the public.

Monster Energy Supercross

If you’re seeking even more of an adrenaline rush, look further than the Monster Energy Supercross, happening at Gillette Stadium this Saturday. This is one round of many as athletes race toward the Supermotorcross playoffs and world championship final. Gates open at noon with the races starting at 7 p.m.

Patriots’ Day Weekend in Lexington

And it is Patriots’ Day weekend. If you’re looking to take a deeper dive into the history of it all, head to Lexington, where a weekend of tours is planned ahead of Monday morning’s reenactment of the battle of Lexington, followed by various ceremonies and the 2 p.m. Patriots’ Day parade. Check out the town’s website for the full schedule.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

