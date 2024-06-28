‘They’re too old’: Mass. voters, politicians react to historic Biden-Trump presidential debate

BOSTON — History was made Thursday night, it was the first time a sitting President and former President went face-to-face in a Presidential debate.

Like oil and water, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump debated Thursday night leaving some young voters in Boston unimpressed.

“I just think they’re too old and I just think that they’re making the debate more about how much they don’t like each other and not really about you know, the job,” said Melody Small, Boston.

“The facts are that President Joe Biden cares about our future, our health care, our education, our economy, our safety, our veterans, our military, our allies and us. Donald Trump only cares about himself…full stop,” said Steve Kerrigan, Chair, Massachusetts Democratic Party.

While, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is a Biden supporter, she didn’t sugarcoat how she thinks he struggled to convey his talking points and also called out Trump as a liar.

“Joe Biden had a bad debate performance it was tough to watch. I also saw Donald Trump stand up there and lie I saw him brag about overturning Roe once again and taking away health care for women,” said Gov. Healey.

Small said she didn’t think either candidate seemed to slam dunk any of the questions they were asked.

“[What] about the country and how they’re going to help economically, like with healthcare, child care all the questions that were asked I would have liked at least one answer,” she said.

Logan Trupiano, spokesperson for the Massachusetts GOP said President Biden’s dazed and confused demeanor is concerning for the country.

“President Biden couldn’t use his time properly, he was mumbling through the majority of his statements, specifically that social security question was really concerning to see,” said Trupiano, “‘Biden was sick’” I’m a comms director if I was working for President Biden I would have said the exact same thing.”

The next time President Biden and Trump are scheduled to debate is Sept. 10th.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group