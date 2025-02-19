‘They need relief’: Organization sees big spike in people needing help with utility bills

BOSTON — Below-average January temperatures and an increase in energy delivery costs have led to dramatically higher bills for many utility customers this winter.

Action for Boston Community Development, or ABCD, says it’s received 20% more applications from community members seeking help paying their latest utility bill.

“It really is everybody,” says Andrea Mendoza, Director of Energy Services at ABCD. “It’s seniors. It’s veterans. It’s folks who are disabled, but also those who are not. It’s those who are working one or two jobs.”

Mendoza says ABCD has counted more than 18,000 applications for energy assistance as of February, with more than two months still left for people to apply.

Governor Healey and state lawmakers are urging the state’s Department of Public Utilities to work with utilities like Eversource and National Grid to bring costs down for customers. On Monday, DPU said it would be holding discussions with utilities.

Last year, DPU approved bill increases to help utilities pay for higher energy delivery costs, safety upgrades, and other improvements. Eversource requested a 25-30% increase for many of its customers.

In addition to higher utility costs, persistent below-freezing temperatures have forced many families to use more heat this winter. Data from the National Weather Service shows the average temperature in Boston was 28.8° in January.

For comparison, the average temperature in January 2024 was 33.1°, and in 2023 it was an even warmer 37.8°.

Organizations like ABCD work to provide relief to those in the community who struggle with the cost. The state’s Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, also provides support to income-qualified individuals and families.

“It’s just more aggravated now,” she says. “Folks are already dealing with the very high cost of living in this area, and they need relief from somewhere.”

If you need help paying a bill but do not qualify for aid, experts encourage you to call your utility and ask about payment options. Utilities can work out a payment plan, and in some cases may be able to offer a one-time credit.

