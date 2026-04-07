‘They are going to kill me’: Billerica business reports threatening calls from police union vendor

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica police are investigating aggressive fundraising tactics by a vendor, representing their patrol officer’s union, that targeted a town business owner.

Ronnie Doucette, owner of What the Fork Catering on Boston Road in Billerica, said the vendor was calling him every day, multiple times a day, and from different numbers since December.

“I was furious,” he told Boston 25 Monday.

Doucette said a solicitor for the vendor named “Mike” reached out to him for a donation in December. After donating the last two years, Doucette declined due to financial trouble.

From that point, he said “Mike” and other solicitors would call him nonstop — and refuse to take no for an answer.

“Every day, they called multiple times a day,” he said. “There was one day where he called about 10 times, and when I told him to stop calling me, he started to call my wife for donations. They just don’t quit.”

Doucette said he blocked “Mike’s” number but would still get calls from the vendor.

Last week, he was out to lunch with his wife and got another call from the vendor.

He explained, “I had had enough. I told him to screw, we’re not donating.”

10 minutes later, he said, he got a call from a West Virginia number.

“Same person, same voice with threats of bodily harm to me and my family,” he added. “That they are going to kill me and my wife. That’s pretty much how it went.”

Doucette went to Billerica Police last week and posted his story on What the Fork’s Instagram page.

Billerica Police Monday said they’re investigating the threats and the vendor who historically work to fundraise for the department’s union.

In a statement, Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said, “These kinds of aggressive tactics have no place in our community, and we absolutely will not stand for threats against our local business owners.”

Doucette told Boston 25 Monday that police had told him they planned to cut ties with the vendor.

Billerica Police didn’t specify if they would cut ties in their statement. Boston 25 has reached out to police about this claim and are still waiting to hear back.

Monday, Ronnie claimed other businesses, residents, and those nearby have reached out to him with similar stories of aggressive fundraising and solicitation.

He said it hurt his family and business, finishing, “I have anxiety already, and it shot it through the roof. I was sick by this... I just made me tired; you know what I mean? It’s so hard to get ahead.”

Billerica Police said their union is actively working to find out who is behind the threatening calls, and ensure it never happens again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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