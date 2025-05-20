These tips can help you save at the gas pump

The average American drives more than 14,000 miles per year, according to a 2022 national household travel survey.

That means a lot of pit stops to fill up your tank, costing you thousands of dollars.

Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has several ways to help you save at the pump.

“I pay anywhere from $70, $75 a tank,” Tyler Sheats of Acworth said.

Another woman told Howard that she pays close to $40 a week.

Howard said one way that can help you save some money is to make sure your tires are inflated properly. You will get about 1% better full economy.

Your tires last longer saving you a lot of money, and the proper inflation makes your vehicle safer on the road.

If you don’t know the recommended tire pressure, just open your driver side door. There’s a sticker on the inside that shows you the proper tire pressure.

“I have the GasBuddy app. So, you know, I shop around,” driver Herschel Youson said.

Using an app like GasBuddy or Upside can help you compare gas stations in your area and find where it’s the cheapest

But remember when you use an app like Upside, just because one station offers more money back doesn’t make it the cheapest deal.

“If gas station A is offering 25 cents back per gallon at $3.55 and gas station B is offering 15 cents back per at $3.12 a gallon, you are going to save more money by going to gas station B,” Howard said.

“We do try to use our credit cards when we are filling up to get whatever cash or reward points we get back,” Sheats said.

And if you combine those savings with a credit card rewards program you can save even more.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said it does not take much effort to save throughout the year.

“A lot of folks are still creatures of habit. They’ll pull into the gas station on their way to school or work, or whatnot, and they don’t usually check around. But those people unnecessarily spend, you know, $200 to $300 more every year on gasoline than they should,” De Haan said.

De Haan said choosing what day to fill up can also save you money.

“Not every week is going to be the cheapest on one day of the week. But if you’re going to be one of those creatures of habit, generally earlier in the week on Monday and Tuesday tend to be the better times to fill up,” De Haan said.

Howard suggests following his half tank rule. When your tank reaches half, start watching for bargains on gas rather than waiting until you are driving on fumes.

And remember when you are out there driving, it’s not a race.

The U.S. Department of Energy said aggressive driving can negatively impact your fuel consumption by about 15% to 30% at highway speeds, and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

Howard said fill up at the warehouse clubs.

You will save about $9 a fill up and now Sam’s and Costco have expanded their gasoline station hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group