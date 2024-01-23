These are the most popular baby names in Boston for 2023

Choosing a baby name is one of the first and most difficult decisions new parents have to make because the choice lasts a lifetime.

The City of Boston registry registered 20,645 births in 2023 and have come out with their list of ‘Most Popular Baby Names in Boston’.

For boys, Liam ranked atop the list, followed by Noah and Henry. For girls, Olivia, Emma, and Sophia topped the list.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Massachusetts in 2023:

Liam Noah Henry Leo Theodore Jack Julian James Thomas Benjamin

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Massachusetts in 2023:

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Sofia Isabella Grace Chloe Amelia Maya

In April, Names.org this week released its list of the “Most Popular Baby Names in Massachusetts in 2023″ based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website. Noah was the most popular boy’s name on that list and Olivia was the most popular girl’s name.

To view other popular baby names in Boston, visit the link here.

