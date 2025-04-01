‘The world is watching’: Jury selection in Karen Read retrial to begin tomorrow

DEDHAM, Mass. — It’s the calm before the storm in downtown Dedham as big crowds are expected to gather outside the retrial of Karen Read over the next several weeks.

Jury selection begins Tuesday.

“It’s worldwide, the world is watching,” said Bonnie Fitzgibbon in Dedham.

Prospective jurors will be asked at least 30 questions, from whether they’ve already made up their mind about this case to whether they would disbelieve the testimony of a police officer.

It’s a case that’s captured international attention after many believe Read was framed for killing her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors say Read was drunk when she backed up and hit O’Keefe during a snowstorm in Canton in 2022.

“This poor person is facing double jeopardy because of the justice system,” said Christopher Lind of Everett.

This case has divided the town of Canton. Some saying, they can’t wait for it all to be over.

Meanwhile, some restaurants in downtown Dedham are looking forward to the crowds that will return for this retrial, hoping this will bring a boost to business.

“This winter was really hard for everybody for the food industry, so I’m really, really hoping to pick up,” said Nohely Chavira-Williams, owner of Pancho’s Taqueria. “I wish the best for everyone, but it is good business for the town.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury last July.

Her defense team has tried to get the case thrown out since then, but they were unsuccessful.

