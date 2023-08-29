Thanksgiving nachos, cannoli doughnuts, Doritos gyros: Over 65 new food items added to Big E menu

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Be sure to pack an appetite if you make the trek out to The Big E in West Springfield this fall.
Organizers for the 2023 fair recently announced that 65 new food items have been added to the menu, including Thanksgiving nachos, cannoli doughnuts, and Doritos gyros, among a slew of other mouthwatering options.
“Bring your appetite and be willing to sample some delicious and unique taste sensations,” a post on the fair’s website read.
The following new culinary creations will be available when the fair begins on Tuesday, Sept. 15:
- The Big E Bakery -- Maple cream puffs
- The Indian Restaurant -- Mix parathas (sweet and savory crepes)
- Harpoon Beer Hall -- Classic, southwest, bacon bbq, and New England-style chopped cheese
- Veggie Patch -- Buffalo cauliflower wings and sweet chili cauliflower
- Las Kangris Food Truck -- Pinchos con salsa bbq, pork shoulder, 3 leches cake
- Cinnamon Saloon -- Oreo cookie cinnamon bun
- The Clam Box -- Hofbrauhaus venison sausage w/spaetzle, clam fritter doughnut, fried spaetzle with cheese sauce
- Angela’s Pizza -- Mexican street corn pizza
- Cannoli King -- cannoli, cannoli donut, cannoli cake bomb & lobster tail
- Sassy’s Catering -- Potato flights, sweet potato sushi
- Delucca’s -- Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce
- Villa of Lebanon -- Baklava and honey balls
- New England Craft Beer Pub -- Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board
- All American Craft Beer Pub -- Polish bomb, pickle flight
- White Hut -- Mighty pretzel, German giant, hot brat, Chicago red hot brat, wurst cheesy bacon brat, gebraten potato pancakes, loaded porky pretzel bites, salty pretzel bites with beer cheese dipping cheese, disco dog fries, the all-American country fried pork bomb sandwich
- Wurst Haus -- hot brat, Chicago red hot brat, wurst cheesy bacon brat, gebraten potato pancakes, loaded porky pretzel bites, salty pretzel bites with beer cheese dipping cheese, bacon bbq, New England style soft roll
- Chick-Fil-A -- Honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich, seasonal milkshakes
- Stella’s Milk & Cookies -- Flavored muffins
- Sam Adams Beer Garden -- fried green tomato sandwich and island pizza
- Cha Feo -- Hong Kong waffle
- Craz-E Burger -- S’mores between a doughnut
- Kora’s Cookie Dough -- white chocolate cranberry and bacon berry cookie dough
- Fluffy’s -- Pickle doughnut
- West Springfield Lions Club -- chicken cordon bleu sandwich
- EB’s -- Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream
- Poppie’s -- Pickle lemonade
- Big Kahuna -- Dorito gyro, walking Greek gyro
- Apple Fries -- Jolly Rancher extreme slush
There are also more than a half dozen new food vendors making their Big E debut:
- Bacon Bomb -- Bacon-wrapped burger with bbq sauce
- Waffleicious -- Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings
- Dolly’s Honky Tonk -- Empanadas
- Top The Crust -- Nashville hot chicken pizza, caramel apple snicker dessert pizza, milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream
- Luann’s Bakery -- Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes
- Calabrese Market -- Popping kettle corn live
- Ferrindino Maple -- Ferrindino maple bacon hot dog, maple cream sundae, maple cream latte
The Big E runs through Oct. 1.
