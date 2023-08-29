Thanksgiving nachos, cannoli doughnuts, Doritos gyros: Over 65 new food items added to Big E menu

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Be sure to pack an appetite if you make the trek out to The Big E in West Springfield this fall.

Organizers for the 2023 fair recently announced that 65 new food items have been added to the menu, including Thanksgiving nachos, cannoli doughnuts, and Doritos gyros, among a slew of other mouthwatering options.

The moment we've all been waiting for: New foods for #TheBigE! Here's a sneak peek at delicious bites that will surely... Posted by The Big E on Thursday, August 24, 2023

“Bring your appetite and be willing to sample some delicious and unique taste sensations,” a post on the fair’s website read.

The following new culinary creations will be available when the fair begins on Tuesday, Sept. 15:

The Big E Bakery -- Maple cream puffs

The Indian Restaurant -- Mix parathas (sweet and savory crepes)

Harpoon Beer Hall -- Classic, southwest, bacon bbq, and New England-style chopped cheese

Veggie Patch -- Buffalo cauliflower wings and sweet chili cauliflower

Las Kangris Food Truck -- Pinchos con salsa bbq, pork shoulder, 3 leches cake

Cinnamon Saloon -- Oreo cookie cinnamon bun

The Clam Box -- Hofbrauhaus venison sausage w/spaetzle, clam fritter doughnut, fried spaetzle with cheese sauce

Angela’s Pizza -- Mexican street corn pizza

Cannoli King -- cannoli, cannoli donut, cannoli cake bomb & lobster tail

Sassy’s Catering -- Potato flights, sweet potato sushi

Delucca’s -- Deep fried meatballs on a stick, Italian breaded mozzarella smothered in sauce

Villa of Lebanon -- Baklava and honey balls

New England Craft Beer Pub -- Thanksgiving nachos, charcuterie board

All American Craft Beer Pub -- Polish bomb, pickle flight

Polish bomb, pickle flight White Hut -- Mighty pretzel, German giant, hot brat, Chicago red hot brat, wurst cheesy bacon brat, gebraten potato pancakes, loaded porky pretzel bites, salty pretzel bites with beer cheese dipping cheese, disco dog fries, the all-American country fried pork bomb sandwich

Wurst Haus -- hot brat, Chicago red hot brat, wurst cheesy bacon brat, gebraten potato pancakes, loaded porky pretzel bites, salty pretzel bites with beer cheese dipping cheese, bacon bbq, New England style soft roll

Chick-Fil-A -- Honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich, seasonal milkshakes

Stella’s Milk & Cookies -- Flavored muffins

Sam Adams Beer Garden -- fried green tomato sandwich and island pizza

Cha Feo -- Hong Kong waffle

Craz-E Burger -- S’mores between a doughnut

Kora’s Cookie Dough -- white chocolate cranberry and bacon berry cookie dough

Fluffy’s -- Pickle doughnut

West Springfield Lions Club -- chicken cordon bleu sandwich

EB’s -- Twister fries smothered in American cheese sauce topped with real bacon bits and sour cream

Poppie’s -- Pickle lemonade

Big Kahuna -- Dorito gyro, walking Greek gyro

Apple Fries -- Jolly Rancher extreme slush

There are also more than a half dozen new food vendors making their Big E debut:

Bacon Bomb -- Bacon-wrapped burger with bbq sauce

Waffleicious -- Stuffed waffles on a stick with a variety of toppings

Dolly’s Honky Tonk -- Empanadas

Top The Crust -- Nashville hot chicken pizza, caramel apple snicker dessert pizza, milkshakes red velvet, cookies and cream

Luann’s Bakery -- Frosting shots, cookies, variety of cupcakes

Calabrese Market -- Popping kettle corn live

Ferrindino Maple -- Ferrindino maple bacon hot dog, maple cream sundae, maple cream latte

The Big E runs through Oct. 1.

For admission and other information, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group