Thanks, Mom! Things we inherit from our mothers

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — She gave you life, love, and probably more than a few of your best traits! With 20 thousand genes shaping who we are, roughly half come from dad, but today, we’re celebrating the half that comes from mom!

Tall or short? Blue eyes or brown? What traits do you share with your mom?

While you inherit a unique mix of genes from both parents, some traits come from your mom alone. For example, her mitochondria influence how quickly you age, so you can thank her for your youthful glow or blame her for those wrinkles. And when it comes to brains, research suggests intelligence genes are more likely to come from mom. In fact, one study found a person’s IQ was, on average, within 15 points of their mother’s.

Your mood is another trait that may come from your mom. Disorders like depression are more likely to be passed down from mothers. Also, you’re more likely to develop sleep habits like your mom. If you’re a female, your mom’s genes also likely determine the age you will menstruate and go into menopause. And hair color, hair texture, hairline, skin, and varicose veins are more apt to come from your mom, too!

With so many traits passed from mother to child, it’s just one more reason to say — I love you!

Fathers also pass down genes for specific traits. For instance, they determine your biological sex. Also, height is heavily biased toward a father’s genes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group