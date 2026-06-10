Yard House opening new Mass. location with more than 90 beers on tap, expansive menu

MILLBURY, Mass. — Beer lovers in central Massachusetts are getting a new destination just in time for summer.

Yard House is officially opening its newest location in Millbury on Monday, June 15, bringing its mix of craft brews, classic rock atmosphere, and globally-inspired cuisine to The Shops at Blackstone Valley.

Located at 70 Worcester-Providence Turnpike, the new restaurant marks the brand’s sixth location in the greater Boston area.

Guests can choose from more than 90 taps, featuring a wide mix of American craft beers, imports, and local favorites selected by the restaurant’s team. A standout feature is the glass-enclosed keg room, which houses hundreds of steel barrels holding up to 4,000 gallons of beer.

That beer is delivered to the bar through an overhead network of tubing and served at a crisp 36 degrees, ensuring quality with every pour.

The Yard House menu includes more than 80 dishes, ranging from fan favorites like poke nachos, spicy beef garlic noodles, street tacos, and USDA prime burgers.

The restaurant also offers gluten-sensitive, vegan, and vegetarian options, along with a full lineup of wine and house-crafted cocktails.

The 7,500-square-foot restaurant features a 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio, making it a prime spot for summer dining.

Yard House Millbury will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays until 12:30 a.m. Guests can also take advantage of half-price appetizers during happy hour, Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and late-night happy hour, Sunday to Wednesday, from 10 p.m. to close.

Curbside pickup will also be available for those looking to enjoy the menu from home.

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