Tewksbury man charged, allegedly crashed into Manchester, NH home during police chase

MANCHESTER, NH — A Tewksbury man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in southern New Hampshire before crashing into a Manchester home Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police allegedly saw 37-year-old Alan Piket’s white Tesla traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 93 northbound.

Troopers allegedly tried to stop Piket but instead drove off the highway at Exit 6, eventually driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on East Industrial Drive, over 70 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Piket allegedly lost control near the intersection of East Industrial Drive and Island Pond Road around 7:45 p.m., careening into a house, Manchester police say.

The impact left a large hole in the side of the house.

Four dogs and no humans were in the home at the time. All the dogs were unharmed.

Piket was also unhurt.

He is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester District Court on Tuesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group