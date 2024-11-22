Tensions are rising as North Shore teachers remain on strike

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Tensions are high with still no deal on the table for teacher contracts in Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead.

“For days we have heard about children who are suffering greatly and they are sad, we’ve heard about parents who are missing out on wages because they have to choose between watching their children or working,” said Kathy Clancy, Gloucester School Committee Chair.

With school closed again Friday, students will now have missed two full weeks of school during this strike.

“Our ultimate priority is opening schools and ending this awful, awful disruption, students have already lost part of their summer vacation and are now set to lose time during their February or April vacations,” said Clancy.

The Gloucester School Committee says they offered their last best offer to the union Thursday.

“Let me be clear, during crisis bargaining, nothing is last, best nor final,” said Rachel Salvo Rex, co-president of the Union of Gloucester Educators. “In order to open schools tomorrow we need a fair deal that pays our paras, we need competitive wages and fair deal for our teacher unit and we need a return to work agreement.”

New court orders came down Thursday from an Essex County Superior Judge on the fines the teachers’ unions have faced over the last week, which increase by $10,000 a day.

The judge suspended the fines for Friday to allow negotiations to continue without that burden, but the judge says if no deal is reached by the end of the weekend, the fines are back in place Monday.

Plus, an expedited fact-finding mediation through the state will begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group