Large police presence in Malden for person who fled traffic stop

MALDEN, Mass. — The Malden Police Department has alerted the public to an increased police presence and helicopter activity in the area of Mountain Avenue.

According to the Department’s Facebook, the heavy activity is due to an individual who failed to comply with a traffic stop and then fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police have set up a perimeter around the area as officers continue their search for the suspect.

Out of safety concerns, a nearby Early Learning Center has been put into a shelter-in-place protocol, but police are on location to ensure the safety of the occupants of the building and to conduct an orderly dismissal process.

Police say that no weapons were involved and no one is in harm’s way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group