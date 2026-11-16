Large police presence in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — A large police presence has been reported in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Monday morning.

Several streets in the area of Callender Street have been blocked off as police respond to an ongoing situation.

Video from earlier in the morning showed officers in tactical gear carrying long guns in the area.

Boston 25 News has a reporter at the scene working to learn more.

Police have asked news crews to avoid showing officers’ positions in real time as the situation remains active.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group