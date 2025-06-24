Temperatures expected to break records in Mass. as heat wave continues

Mass. — Temperatures are expected to break records in Massachusetts as a heat wave is bringing dangerously scorching temps to the state.

An extreme heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

New record daily highs are on the way today.... In fact, the all time hottest June temp in #Boston (from records back to 1872) is 100. So a new JUNE record is likely too. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/PtuIuPC7ba — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 24, 2025

“Given that this is our first heat wave of the year, we want to ensure Massachusetts residents take action to stay safe, including keeping hydrated, limiting strenuous activity, and finding a cool place to stay indoors if possible,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Hot weather can sneak up on us, especially after a cool and rainy spring, but planning ahead is essential.

Dangerous heat will peak Wednesday with highs at or over 100°. Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear is expecting to break both daily records (95°) and monthly records (100°) in Boston.

Temperatures in some areas could feel up to 110°, especially those away from the water.

Residents and visitors can cool off at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) 79 waterfronts, 24 swimming pools, and 20 spray decks across the state. For more information, visit the link here.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

