Teens killed in crash on I-195 in southern Mass. identified

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has identified the two young men killed in a crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth on Saturday.

19-year-old Kevin Dos Santos Lopes of New Bedford and 18-year-old Amilton De Pina Semedo of Pawtucket, RI were pronounced deceased after being rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Exit 19 on Reed Road.

The DA’s office says the crash does not appear to be suspicious but Mass. State Police continue to investigate.

The crash led to the closure of the westbound center and right travel lanes to allow authorities to access the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

