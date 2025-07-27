Two people dead following serious crash in Dartmouth, District Attorney says

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that two people are dead from life-threatening injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth.

District Attorney Quinn says that around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to mile marker 19.4 near the Reed Road Exit on 195 West in Dartmouth after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding a car accident.

Once on the scene, crews found a single car, a 2006 gray Chevy Equinox, crashed.

As a result of the crash, both male occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle. The crash also dislodged the engine from the car.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

At this time, the identities of both victims are unknown.

This crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police along with Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

