Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by a train at Medford station

MEDFORD, Mass. — A man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train at the MBTA West Medford Station.

According to transit police, it happened around 7:44 a.m. when the man was crossing the tracks. The man was rushed to a local hospital.

Keolis told Boston 25 that trains on the Lowell Line experienced delays and cancellations this morning due to police activity.

Normal service has since resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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