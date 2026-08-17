Teen seriously injured in crash involving utility pole in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A teen was seriously injured in a crash involving a utility pole in Attleboro this morning.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, at around 8:35 a.m., crews responded to the area of West Street and Berwick Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle that had sustained significant damage after striking a pole.

The vehicle’s only occupant, a 19-year-old male, was trapped inside.

Extrication efforts immediately began using multiple hydraulic cutting and rescue tools.

At the same time, paramedics worked inside and around the damaged vehicle to provide advanced medical care to the driver.

Crews worked for approximately 38 minutes to safely free the driver.

Once he was freed, he was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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