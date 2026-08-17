Man dead after early morning stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — A man is dead after a stabbing early Monday morning.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Wilbert Road and Harvard Street for a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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