Man killed in crash on Route 3 in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — A man was killed early Monday morning on Route 3 in Tyngsboro.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 7:45 a.m., officers were alerted to a single car crash involving a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Route 3 Northbound in Tyngsboro.

Several lanes of traffic were closed while the scene was being documented.

The operator, a 39-year-old male, was killed in the crash.

The facts and circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation.

The roadway was reopened at 10:41 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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