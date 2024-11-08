Teen found dead behind Dollar General store in New Hampshire was shot in the back, AG says

MILFORD, N.H. — A teenager who was found dead behind a Dollar General store in New Hampshire on Thursday night was shot in the back, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for gunshots being fired outside of the business at 70 Wilton Road in Milford just before 8:30 p.m. discovered evidence indicating multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.

Investigators later found 18-year-old Gage Cassen dead from an apparent gunshot wound behind the store, Formella and Hall said

New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg said an autopsy of Cassen determined his cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the back and his manner of death was homicide.

Formella said the parking lot was full at the time of the shooting and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was at the store or heard the gunshots is urged to contact the Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or via email at MCU@dos.nh.gov.

Investigators are continuing to look into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

