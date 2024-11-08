Investigation underway after man found shot to death behind busy New Hampshire store

MILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death outside of a Dollar General store in New Hampshire on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for gunshots being fired outside of the business at 70 Wilton Road in Milford just before 8:30 p.m. discovered evidence indicating multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall.

Investigators later found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound behind the store, Formella and Hall said. His name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in Concord by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

Formella said the parking lot was full at the time of the shooting and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was at the store or heard the gunshots is urged to contact the Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or via email at MCU@dos.nh.gov.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident weren’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

