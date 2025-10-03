Teen facing charges in robbery at Mass. bank after police find mask, bag of cash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged robbery at a Massachusetts bank after police say a search of his home yielded a Halloween mask and a bag of cash.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dudley Juvenile District Court on charges including unarmed robbery and three counts of assault, according to the Dudley Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Webster First Federal Credit Union on Airport Road in Dudley shortly after 3:30 p.m. obtained a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle involved, police said.

Police say officers quickly tracked down the vehicle in question and detained the teenage suspect.

A subsequent search of his home revealed stolen money, along with a mask, clothing, and “additional evidence directly linked to the robbery,” according to police.

Police didn’t specify the exact amount of money the suspect made off with.

“The Dudley Police Department would also like to thank the staff at Webster First Federal Credit Union for their cooperation in providing critical information regarding the suspect and the vehicle, which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect,” Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police and Webster police assisted Dudley officers with the investigation.

