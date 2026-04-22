Security video captures fiery crash into Saugus gas station

SAUGUS, Mass. — New video captures the moment a car crashed into a gas station on the North Shore on Wednesday.

The video shows the car veer across several lanes, jump the curb, and careen right into a gas station pump, spreading fire everywhere.

The manager at this speedway on Route 1 told Boston 25 he immediately hit the gas pump shut-off switch, preventing a potential explosion.

He also shared with Boston 25 News that nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group