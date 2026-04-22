Feds charge ex-Plymouth schools food director accused of stealing from district for Cape business

BOSTON — A former food services director for Plymouth Public Schools who is accused of stealing lobster, meat, and commercial refrigerators from the district for use at his Cape Cod business is now facing federal charges.

Patrick Van Cott, 64, of Sandwich, was charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and two counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Van Cott will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Last June, Van Cott pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Plymouth District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and larceny from a building. At the time, VanCott was held on $50,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from all Plymouth school campuses and the school storage facility.

Surveillance video from the school and the Sagamore Bridge captured VanCott’s personal truck crossing the bridge with one small refrigerator, which he allegedly stole from the school, secured on the rear truck bed, prosecutors said at the time of his Plymouth County arraignment.

Ex-Plymouth schools food director accused of stealing from district for Cape Cod business (The Shack at Sandy Neck Beach Facebook page)

According to the federal charging document, Van Cott worked as the food services director for Plymouth Public Schools from 2003 until June 2025.

Starting in 2014, he also ran a seasonal business called the “Snack Shack” at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable.

Federal prosecutors allege that between 2014 and June 2025, Van Cott defrauded the Plymouth Public Schools by taking food and equipment purchased with funds, including U.S. Department of Agriculture funds, and using that food and equipment to run Snack Shack.

Ex-Plymouth schools food director accused of stealing from district for Cape Cod business (The Shack at Sandy Neck Beach Facebook page)

Prosecutors allege Van Cott ordered the following equipment with school funds:

Two $2,200 refrigerators;

A $3,950 two-door freezer;

Two 12-inch hot plates;

A 24-inch griddle;

A chargrill;

A fryolator;

Shelving;

A sandwich prep table;

A convection oven; and

Hanging chalkboards.

Prosecutors allege that every summer starting in 2014, Van Cott collected condiments, diced chicken, hot dogs, cooking oil, snacks, paper goods, coffee, food products, and other miscellaneous items paid for by the Plymouth Public Schools or supplied by the USDA, which he then used and sold those items at Snack Shack.

Ex-Plymouth schools food director accused of stealing from district for Cape Cod business (The Shack at Sandy Neck Beach Facebook page)

Van Cott is accused of directing Plymouth Public Schools cafeteria workers to slice at least nine pounds of deli turkey and 4.5 pounds of deli ham, which he sold in various menu items at the Snack Shack, once or twice per week starting in 2014.

Prosecutors allege Van Cott ordered over $3,000 in premium burger patties with school funds, which he sold in menu items at the Snack Shack.

Ex-Plymouth schools food director accused of stealing from district for Cape Cod business (The Shack at Sandy Neck Beach Facebook page)

The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted program administered by the USDA that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to public school children.

In Massachusetts, meals for all students are free, and schools are reimbursed for meals through a combination of USDA funds and state funds.

For the theft charge involving programs receiving federal funds, Van Cott faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

For each count of wire fraud, Van Cott faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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