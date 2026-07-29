Serious crash under investigation in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A serious crash is under investigation in Abington, prompting road closures.

Abington Police said officers and other first responders are on the scene of the crash in the area of 877 Washington Street.

Washington Street is closed between Central Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect traffic delays.

Drivers traveling nearby are also asked to use caution and follow the directions of police and other public safety personnel.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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