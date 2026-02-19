Teen arrested in connection with assault at Back Bay MBTA station, police say

BOSTON — One of the juveniles accused of recently pushing a man into a moving train at Back Bay Station has been arrested.

MBTA Transit police say a 14-year-old teen was arrested and will face a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after kicking a man and pushing the victim into a moving train.

TPD detectives arrested a 14yo male juvenile today for an incident from #MBTA Back Bay on 2/18/2026. The victim was kicked during the assault & struck the side of a departing subway train. The juvenile will face ABDW charges. The investigation is ongoing. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 19, 2026

Transit Police said the juveniles attempted to strike and kick the victim before the forceful kick that sent him flying backwards into the departing train.

Boston 25 News spoke with a local nurse who shared how she helped the man after the attack.

She said the 27-year-old victim told her the group of teens were trying to take his Charlie Card.

“The man that got attacked said they approached him and were trying to take his transit card,” she said. “He said he was in a tussle with them but trying to get away.”

The nurse said the man whacked his head on the moving train after being kicked and lost his phone on the tracks.

She said the group of as many as ten teens scattered in different directions but believes she saw several briefly return.

“They came back to taunt the guy, but police officers told them to scram,” she said. “I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

The victim of Tuesday night’s attack was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his head and is expected to be okay.

The nurse who rushed to his aid said he was on the way to visit his girlfriend and was celebrating his 27th birthday.

No further arrests have been announced.

