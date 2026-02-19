‘Could’ve been killed’: Nurse tends to rider pushed into moving train by teens at Back Bay Station

A local nurse is sharing how she helped a man after he was pushed into a moving train by a group of teens at Back Bay Station.

She did not want her name aired or published but wanted to share her account of what happened.

The attack was reported to Transit Police around 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

Transit Police said the juveniles attempted to strike and kick the victim before the forceful kick that sent him flying backwards into the departing train.

“He could’ve been killed. Had the train come any sooner, he could’ve been pushed off the tracks quite literally,” the good Samaritan told Boston 25 News.

She said the 27-year-old victim told her the group of teens were trying to take his Charlie Card.

“The man that got attacked said they approached him and were trying to take his transit card,” she said. “He said he was in a tussle with them but trying to get away.”

The nurse said the man whacked his head on the moving train after being kicked and lost his phone on the tracks.

She rushed toward him after seeing him laid out on the ground and said her first instinct was to make sure he remained conscious.

“I was making sure he was alert and oriented,” she said. “That was my number one priority, to make sure he was engaged.”

She said the group of as many as ten teens scattered in different directions but believes she saw several briefly return.

“They came back to taunt the guy, but police officers told them to scram,” she said. “I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Boston 25 News spoke with an employee at a nearby hotel who said he’s witnessed teens wreaking havoc at Back Bay Station far too often.

“I don’t like to stand near the yellow line just because of that, because kids are doing the flinching and all of that,” said Roberto. “With these kids, there has to be more of a police presence here.”

The victim of Tuesday night’s attack was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his head and is expected to be okay.

The nurse who rushed to his aid said he was on the way to visit his girlfriend and was celebrating his 27th birthday.

“He was very disappointed to be celebrating his birthday like this,” she said.

MBTA Transit Police are still actively investigating the incident and working to identify the juveniles who ran.

A Transit Police spokesperson said there were no updates in the investigation as of Wednesday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group