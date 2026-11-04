Marlborough student injured in playground accident released from hospital

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — The Marlborough student injured in a playground accident has been released from the hospital, according to the school district.

The Whitcomb Middle School student was flown to the hospital after falling from a tire swing during recess on Monday.

A staff member noticed the student was unresponsive and began performing lifesaving measures before 911 was called, according to the superintendent.

Students said they learned about the accident after returning to class from recess.

The school asked that the family’s privacy be respected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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