Teen arrested, accused of assaulting well-known Danvers community member

DANVERS, Mass — A 15-year-old has been arrested and will face charges in connection with the assault of a well-known community member in Danvers, police said Friday.

The teen was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Friday afternoon and will face two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to intimidate based on disability, and assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, Danvers Police Chief James P Lovell said.

Chris Anderson, or “Ducky” as most know him, was allegedly beaten and attacked in the area of Holten Richmond Middle School/Plains Park on Saturday, October 12. He became emotional talking about the incident during a Tuesday night select board meeting.

“It just breaks my heart every day, and I can’t sleep at night. I’m sorry, guys. And it’s hard. Can you guys do more for me please?” Anderson pleaded.

People at the meeting spoke angrily about what they say is a group of young people around town who for years have been causing trouble in town.

Due to the age of the suspect, more details will not be released at this time.

“The Danvers Police Department continues to work in close cooperation with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office on this active and ongoing investigation,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

