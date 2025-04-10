‘Something was up’: Chelsea residents reactions after man detonates explosive device near apartments

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Boston man is being held without bail for setting off an explosive device near two apartment buildings in Chelsea.

Douglas Macmillon pleaded not guilty to the felony charges on Wednesday after police said he set off a homemade explosive device on Sunday.

“I heard a lot of commotion, I heard sirens and more sirens, and I thought there was a fire or something,” said Holly Brooksbank, who lives at the apartment complex where this happened.

Neighbors heard the commotion Sunday afternoon when Chelsea Police responded to an explosion by a walkway between two apartment buildings off Revere Beach Parkway.

“I definitely had a feeling that something was up because the police presence was very heavy and troopers, once I see state troopers, I’m like okay something is serious, caution tape and everything in the children’s area,” said Jeovanny Santana, who lives nearby. “I was like, hey man I don’t know what’s going on, but I knew something was up.”

Police arrested Douglas Macmillon for setting off an explosive device.

Investigators say he was first seen at the Planet Fitness nearby, where he checked into the gym with another man.

Then police say surveillance cameras at the apartment complex caught him throwing a device by a tree, which then smokes for a few seconds before exploding.

The suspect then runs away.

Macmillon’s defense attorney argues the charges against him are too serious since no one was hurt, and it’s unclear what the device actually was.

“I have no idea what that is, this could have been a cherry bomb, it could have been a blockbuster, which are traditional fireworks,” said Carlos Dominguez, Macmillon’s defense attorney.

But police are taking this very seriously.

“At a time when our region is preparing for major events like the Boston Marathon and Chelsea’s own 250th celebration, it’s critical that a clear message is sent — acts of this nature will be met with decisive enforcement,” said Chief Keith Houghton of the Chelsea Police Department.

“That is serious, that makes me a little nervous, you know, I don’t want to hear about explosives being set off in the park next to where I live,” said Brooksbank.

Macmillon has an extensive criminal history and is already on probation for a case in Lynn.

He’s now being held without bail until his dangerousness hearing on April 15.

