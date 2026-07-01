Team USA looks to reach World Cup round of 16; match airs tonight on Boston 25

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Team USA will look to keep its 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup run alive Wednesday night when it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a round of 32 matchup in Santa Clara, California.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the winner advancing to the tournament’s round of 16. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup competition.

The Americans enter the match as favorites but say they are not taking their opponent lightly.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a really tough battle for us, but we believe in our team and will just give it everything that we have. We’ll lay it all on the line,” Team USA star Christin Pulisic said.

US Wcup Soccer United States' Christian Pulisic speaks with the media before a training session ahead of their World Cup Round of 32 soccer match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Team USA defender Chris Richards added, “We’re not overlooking Bosnia by any means...They deserve to be here as well, and we’re going to treat them like that. Ultimately, we want to come out on top.”

The U.S. completed a final training session in San Jose on Tuesday as the squad prepares for one of its most important matches of the tournament. The Americans are seeking their first World Cup knockout-stage victory since 2002, when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, currently ranked No. 64 in the world, earned its place in the tournament after advancing through qualifying with wins over Wales and Italy on penalties.

The Bosnian roster includes a familiar face for New England soccer fans. Forward Esmir Bajraktarevic spent time with the New England Revolution from 2021 through last year before moving to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The Wisconsin native previously represented the United States in an international friendly before switching his national team allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country of his family’s heritage.

New England Revolution General Manager Chris Tierney praised Bajraktarevic’s development and rise onto the world stage.

“He was just so singularly focused on developing his skills and his career,” Tierney said. “It’s a testament to him to see him move on to PSV in the Netherlands to play at a high level there, and now what he’s been able to contribute to the Bosnian national team has been really impressive.”

World Cup Coverage on Boston 25

Boston 25 continues extensive coverage of the FIFA Men’s World Cup throughout the day:

11 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Live

Noon — England vs. Democratic Republic of Congo

3 p.m. — Boston 25 News

6 p.m. — USA pre-match coverage

8 p.m. — United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Meanwhile, three more nations punched their tickets to the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Mexico defeated Ecuador 3-0.

France advanced with a 3-0 victory over Sweden behind two goals from Kylian Mbappé.

Norway moved on after a dramatic 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, thanks to a late winner from Erling Haaland.

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