President Trump says he’s stripping Harvard University’s tax-exempt status

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — President Donald Trump on Friday morning announced that his administration plans to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!”

Harvard President Alan Garber has said that taking away the school’s tax-exempt status would harm their ability to carry out their education mission. A university spokesperson reiterated that message in a statement in response to Trump’s announcement.

“The government has long exempted universities from taxes in order to support their educational mission. The tax exemption means that more of every dollar can go toward scholarships for students, lifesaving and life-enhancing medical research, and technological advancements that drive economic growth. There is no legal basis to rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status,” the spokesman said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “Such an unprecedented action would endanger our ability to carry out our educational mission. It would result in diminished financial aid for students, abandonment of critical medical research programs, and lost opportunities for innovation. The unlawful use of this instrument more broadly would have grave consequences for the future of higher education in America.”

Harvard has been in Trump’s crosshairs after refusing to comply with demands made by the White House, including certain actions on antisemitism on campus and ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

The federal government froze more than $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration’s demands to limit activism on campus.

Harvard later announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent the freeze.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that federal officials were launching investigations into Harvard and the Harvard Law Review, saying authorities have received reports of race-based discrimination “permeating the operations” of the journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group