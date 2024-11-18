Gloucester, Marblehead Public Schools to be closed on Monday as teacher strike goes into week 2

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Both Marblehead and Gloucester Public Schools have announced that school will once again be closed on Monday, as week 2 of North Shore teacher strikes continue.

In a letter sent out to families, Superintendent Ben Lummis said that he is frustrated that there is yet to be a resolution to the strikes and that students, “deserve to be in school.”

Lummis stated, “We have worked through the weekend in hopes of finding common ground with the union leadership but unfortunately the two sides continue to remain apart on key issues like wages. The School Committee remains committed to working with the independent, state mediator as we have for the last 10 days.”

Marblehead Interim Superintendent John J. Robidoux also announced that Marblehead will not have school on Monday as the MEA continues to strike.

In a letter released from the Marblehead School Committee, they offer insight into negotiations and proposals offered from either side.

Mediation efforts were underway on Sunday in Marblehead with neither side coming to an agreement.

After-school curricula will be allowed as long as the advisor or coach is willing to participate.

Gloucester schools will also, again, provide pick-up breakfast and lunches between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All school days canceled will be made up at the end of the year similar to snow days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

