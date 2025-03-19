Teachers reach tentative deal with Boston Public Schools after going months without a contract

BOSTON — The Boston Teachers Union announced late Tuesday night that it had reached a tentative deal with Boston Public Schools for a new contract.

The BTU had been holding demonstrations to get their voices heard, even planning a rally outside Mayor Michelle Wu’s State of the City address on Wednesday night, but that has been called off.

Teachers at schools across the city are breathing a sigh of relief, for now.

It’s been a year of negotiations, and the labor contract expired on Aug. 31, 2024, for 8,500 educators.

For months, there’s been a grassroots effort, including pickets and walk-ins among teachers, families, and community supporters to get a new contract.

The president of the BTU says the tentative deal includes improved in-classroom staffing levels for students with disabilities and wage increases, especially for paraprofessionals.

Once members review the details of the agreement, they’ll vote on whether to ratify it or return to the bargaining table.

