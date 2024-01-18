Teachers in Newton vote to go on strike after contract deal isn’t reached

NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Teachers Association voted to go on strike after a contract deal wasn’t reached Thursday.

Roughly 98% of the teachers union voted for the strike.

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

“Superintendent Nolin and School Committee Chair Brezki have made it clear to the community that the funds I have committed to NPS are sufficient to settle a highly competitive contract with the teachers and to address large class sizes in the high schools and additional staff in the elementary schools,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The City is offering pay increases of 6% every year for the next three years – that affects about half of the teachers.

Teachers who are at the top of the salary scale would receive a 2.75% increase in the first and second years and a 3.25% increase in the third year of the contract.

The Newton Teachers Association and their supporters held a large rally Thursday morning outside of City Hall.

They called for a cost-of-living pay increase. In addition to pay the other concerns brought by the union include large class sizes in the high school and more staff in the elementary schools.

