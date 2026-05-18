New Jersey man indicted for sexually exploiting minor in Massachusetts, feds say

BOSTON — A New Jersey man is accused of sexually exploiting a minor in Massachusetts, as well as travelling across state lines to engage in illicit sexually conduct with the minor victim.

Essam Meawad, 34, of Cherry Hill, N.J., has been indicted on two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Monday.

He was arrested on state charges in July 2025 and has remained in state custody since. Meawad was previously arrested on state charges for armed home invasion in April 2025.

On or about August 2024 and November 2024, Meawad allegedly coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

In addition, in August 2024, Meawad allegedly traveled in interstate commerce to engage in illicit contact with the minor.

For the charge of sexual exploitation of minors (and attempt and conspiracy) Meawad faces a sentence of no less than 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, he faces up to 30 years in prison, at least five years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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