Teachers, child advocates push for school abuse prevention bill before session ends

BOSTON — Child advocates and Massachusetts educators are urging lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at preventing sexual abuse in schools before the current legislative session ends Friday.

Jetta Bernier, executive director of the nonprofit organization Enough Abuse, spent Wednesday lobbying lawmakers on Beacon Hill to advance House Bill 4538, which would require schools statewide to adopt policies and provide regular training designed to prevent and report inappropriate behaviors involving students.

“We will be running in place if all we do is deal with cases after the fact, punishment after the fact,” Bernier said. “We need to be proactive.”

The proposal is part of a broader child protection package that also includes legislation addressing the age of consent, online child exploitation, and statutes of limitations. However, advocates say the school prevention measure remains stuck in a House committee with only days left in the session.

“They need to get a chance to vote on it,” Bernier said.

According to advocates, Massachusetts is the only state in New England without a statewide policy specifically focused on preventing sexual abuse by school employees. The bill would establish clearer guidelines for educators and school staff on professional boundaries and reporting requirements.

“If you don’t have a policy that institutionalizes these critical changes, we’re never going to make headway on this problem,” Bernier said.

Supporters say the training would help educators recognize behaviors that can cross professional lines, even when those actions may initially seem harmless.

Examples could include giving a student special privileges, excessive one-on-one attention, or inappropriate gifts and favors.

“I remember one brand-new teacher saying, ‘I never got trained about this. I was too touchy-feely, but I didn’t know I was crossing boundaries,’” Bernier recalled.

The advocacy group says at least one or two Massachusetts teachers are charged with sexual misconduct each month statewide.

This week, Enough Abuse announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which represents about 117,000 educators, to support the bill’s passage.

“It makes me upset because we could’ve been at the front of the line 10 years ago when these particular bills were initially introduced,” Bernier said.

With the legislative session nearing its end, advocates hope lawmakers will act before Friday’s deadline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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