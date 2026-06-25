25 Investigates: Advocates demand action as child protection bills sit idle

Advocates and attorneys are urging Massachusetts lawmakers to pass a package of child safety bills before the legislative session ends on July 31, warning that time is running out to strengthen protections for students.

“Time is waning. The children of Massachusetts have waited long enough,” said Jetta Bernier, executive director of Enough Abuse.

Several bills aimed at preventing harm in schools remain stalled on Beacon Hill, many sitting in House and Senate Ways and Means despite what advocates say is little to no opposition.

Bernier’s organization has spent more than a decade pushing for reforms, working alongside attorneys who specialize in these cases.

“Everybody believes that children should not be perpetrated upon when they’re at school. But yet, why can’t Massachusetts legislators just do it? Just vote on it now., said attorney Kristin Knuuttila.

The three attorneys who participated in a news briefing on Thursday, say between them, they are handling more than 100 active cases involving people who were harmed in school settings.

The proposed legislation includes stronger screening requirements for school employees, prevention education for students and staff, and new protections related to emerging threats like A.I.-generated material.

25 Investigates has tracked many of the legislative proposals for several years.

Another bill would address a legal loophole involving Massachusetts’ age of consent, which is 16.

“They wait right now until these students turn 16 to sexually abuse them, because they’re smart, they’re evil, and they’re manipulative.” Knuuttila said.

That proposal would make it illegal for adults in positions of authority — including teachers, coaches, police officers and social workers — to engage in sexual relationships with teens under their supervision.

That bill passed out of the Senate as a budget amendment in May.

There is also a push to eliminate the statute of limitations on reporting abuse, opening a two-year window for survivors to come forward.

“During those two years, anybody who has been sexually abused is able to come forward with their claims. They can’t be barred by a statute of limitations.” said attorney Carmen Durso.

Advocates say the legislation would increase accountability for institutions.

“These bills are the only way to hold institutions accountable.” said attorney Laura Mangini. “The worst part of my job is having to tell a potential client, thank you for telling me your story. I know how difficult it was for you to tell me the trauma that you had to go through. But you’re outside the statute of limitation because you are 54, or you can’t sue the institution because you don’t fit within the discovery rule. And we would urge the legislature to act now and pass the entire prevention package.” Mangini added.

Other states have taken action on many of the issues that annually die in committee in Massachusetts. Bernier has long called the delay a ‘black eye’ on the Bay State. She says the stakes are clear if action is further KK delayed.

“When we think about all the children who may have been prevented from experiencing childhood sexual abuse because we didn’t have the laws in place. That just is something that’s unacceptable.”

With the session deadline approaching, supporters are calling on lawmakers to act before July 31.

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