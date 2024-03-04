Teacher at Boston school on leave for allegedly restraining student with special needs to chair

BOSTON — Staff members at the James F. Condon Community School have been placed on leave for their involvement in allegedly restraining a student to a chair, according to school officials.

A teacher allegedly used nylon straps and duct tape to restrain a student with special needs at the South Boston school, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to school officials.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper called the accusations “Deeply concerning.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. This incident is deeply concerning and goes against our values and policies as a school district,” Skipper said. “We understand how difficult this has been for both our student and their family, and we will continue to work directly with them to provide all the support they need to feel safe and continue learning at BPS.”

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident we took immediate action and placed staff members involved on leave,” Skipper said. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we want to reassure all BPS families that we are working with our entire community to ensure that every student feels safe, secure, and welcome.”

The school district has not identified the staff members who were placed on leave.

In a letter to the school community on Thursday, Mary Driscoll, Region 2 school superintendent for Boston Public Schools, called the use of restraints on students “inappropriate.”

“I am writing to inform you of an incident that recently came to our attention regarding the inappropriate use of restraints on students,” Driscoll wrote in her letter. “I want to reassure you that this matter is being fully addressed consistent with school and district policies. The BPS Office of Specialized Services is in direct contact with the school to support staff with proper district protocols regarding the use of student restraints.”

“As you know, the Condon K-8 School is working to provide all students with learning opportunities in safe and welcoming spaces,” Driscoll wrote.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who spoke about the incident over the weekend, said the matter is under investigation and that officials will be reaching out to the student’s family.

“It sounds as if something happened that is against the policies of our schools as well as the values of how to keep our young people safe and cared for,” Wu said.

