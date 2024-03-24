Taxi driver dead after single-vehicle crash Soldiers Field Road

BOSTON — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night on Soldiers Field Road.

Around 10:30 p.m. state police troopers and Boston fire and EMS responded to a crash involving a taxi.

Upon arrival, troopers found that the operator of a Toyota Camry, which was the taxi was traveling westbound on Soldiers Field Road when he lost control of the taxi in the vicinity of the Weeks Footbridge. The taxi went off the road and struck a tree on the grassy shoulder, state police say.

Troopers on the scene performed CPD on the operator, a 68-year-old Lynn man until EMS arrived and took over. He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the taxi, a 24-year-old Cambridge woman, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver had picked her up from Logan Airport and was driving her home.

The deceased victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash, including why the driver veered off the road, remains under investigation by the state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

