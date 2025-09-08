Taunton man accused of exposing himself at McDonald’s that was hosting children’s birthday party

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Taunton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a busy Raynham restaurant on Saturday.

Raynham police responded to a fast-food restaurant on New State Highway after Christopher Lloyd Blake allegedly exposed himself inside a McDonald’s on New State Highway shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to Raynham police, Blake had been asked to leave several times by employees and had exposed himself near the counter while a family with children was ordering food.

The restaurant was busy at the time and was hosting a child’s birthday party, police say.

Blake also appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to police.

Blake initially resisted the officers attempting to take him into custody. Once transported to the police station, he was noncompliant again and exposed himself in his cell, police say.

Blake is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday on charges of open and gross lewdness, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group