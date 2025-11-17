Targeting American Utilities: The wakeup call experts want you to hear

LITTLETON, Mass. — The small town of Littleton, Massachusetts, became the unexpected target of a sophisticated cyber-espionage attack in 2023, with China gaining access to its utility computer network.

The attack on Littleton’s Electric Light and Water Department (LELWD) was part of a larger campaign that targeted multiple utilities Americans rely on.

Nick Lawler, general manager of LELWD, was there when the FBI arrived.

“When the they showed up to Littleton, we were one of 200 utilities that were attacked,” said Lawler. “We had a firewall that had what they call a zero-day vulnerability, which was a term I’d never heard of.”

Lawler explained that vulnerability allowed the foreign adversary in, and the attack was a form of cyber espionage, with the intruders disguising themselves as employees to quietly observe the system. “This was an attack on us as a utility... for some event in the future,” he said.

The cyberattack on Littleton’s utility systems highlights vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Littleton’s Water Department is operated under strict standards by licensed water operators and is controlled remotely online. Inside the building, piping and computer systems line the walls. The systems responsible for ensuring clean water for the town’s 10,000 residents were at risk, with chemicals playing a major role in water safety.

If the wrong person gained access to the system, Lawler said, disaster could follow. The FBI tracked the activity and eventually took out the threat.

Lauren Zabierek, a cybersecurity expert with the Institute for Security and Technology, said the U.S. is seeing a different type of foreign strategy. “The U.S. government assesses that this particular actor is trying to position itself in our civilian infrastructure, and this includes water,” Zabrick said. “It’s against the norms of military activity.”

The incident in Littleton is not isolated. In August, a South Shore emergency dispatch center was hit by a Russian-linked cyberattack that disrupted software for a day. In 2021, Boston Children’s Hospital was targeted by Iran-linked hackers, but that attack was thwarted.

Federal reports indicate that some foreign actors have maintained access to U.S. systems for more than five years.

“How can we honestly expect a water utility, for instance, to defend against a nation-state or a much higher-resource cybercriminal? We really can’t,” Zabierek said.

Massachusetts is taking steps to improve cybersecurity, including establishing the MassCyberCenter, which works with businesses on cybersecurity, and the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, which offers resources to help organizations protect their digital infrastructure. A new bill is also being considered to require towns and districts to report cyberattacks to the Technology and Security Operations Center.

“Massachusetts is doing a lot, but I know there’s always more to be done,” Zabierek said.

Until then, she hopes companies and Americans look ahead and know how to prepare, prevent and respond — including having a backup plan that doesn’t rely on the internet.

As for Lawler in Littleton, he said his department is ready.

Littleton’s experience serves as a wake-up call for communities to bolster their cybersecurity measures. As Lawler said, “I think we need to change our mindset and just realize that any one of us could be a victim one day.” The town’s Electric Light and Water Department has since rebuilt its network — at a cost of more than $50,000 — and reassures its customers it will continue to keep LELWD safe for residents.

We found several resources available to help agencies protect themselves from cyber attacks:

Mass Cyber Security Resources: https://www.mass.gov/guidance/cybersecurity-resources

Executive Office of Technology Services and Security: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/executive-office-of-technology-services-and-security

MassCyberCenter: https://masscybercenter.org/municipalities/resources-support-cyber-resiliency

Cybertrust Mass: https://www.cybertrustmass.org/resources/

Cybersecurity Awareness Program Mass : https://www.mass.gov/info-details/cybersecurity-awareness-program

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group