Tall ships to return to Boston Harbor this July as part of America’s 250th celebration

BOSTON — More than 60 international tall ships are expected to sail into Massachusetts this July, bringing millions of visitors to Boston Harbor as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

The highly anticipated Sail Boston event will run from July 10 through July 16, giving residents and tourists the chance to view and even board historic vessels from around the world.

The ships will first arrive off the Massachusetts coast, stretching from Nahant to Boston, on July 10. The following day, the Parade of Sail will guide the ships through Boston Harbor in what organizers say will offer spectacular viewing opportunities from nearly anywhere along the waterfront.

“The beauty of Boston Harbor is it’s so narrow, so for the Parade of Sail on Saturday, July 11, any vantage point on the harbor is going to have great viewing,” said David Choate, Director of Operations for Sail Boston.

Visitors will be able to watch from the shoreline or from the water aboard harbor cruises and private boats.

“I think it’s the best way to see all the tall ships,” said Kelley Yelle, general manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises. “You can walk along the shoreline and see everything, but being on the water is the best way.”

The tall ships event is one of several major celebrations happening across Massachusetts this year to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

Organizers say communities throughout the Commonwealth are embracing their Revolutionary War history ahead of the anniversary.

“Every town has their own historical society or town historian, and each town across the Commonwealth is embracing their history and their impact on the Revolution,” said Sheila Green, coordinator for the American Revolution 250th Anniversary celebration.

“During the Revolution, our harbor was basically seized by the British, so we have lots to commemorate in our harbor as well,” Green said. “To bring all these historical ships in is just going to be spectacular.”

The last Sail Boston event took place in 2017, when roughly one million people gathered to see the ships. This summer, organizers expect attendance to be significantly larger, with more than four million people anticipated to be in the city during the festivities.

Once docked, the ships will be open to the public free of charge, allowing visitors to tour the vessels and learn about their international crews and histories.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out, experience the tall ships, and realize that a lot of the tall ships are foreign navy ships,” Choate said. “Those ships are really floating embassies from those countries, so when you’re on board, you’re on sovereign soil of that nation.”

The tall ships will arrive in Boston Harbor on July 10 and remain in the city through July 16.

Public tours aboard the ships will be free once the vessels are docked, and several harbor cruises will also offer on-the-water viewing opportunities during the Parade of Sail.

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