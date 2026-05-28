Mass. State Trooper taken to hospital following ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon

ACTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital, Wednesday night, following the “accidental discharge” of a weapon, officials say.

The incident happened at the State Police Mounted Unit barn in Acton. It was there that the trooper’s service weapon accidentally went off, causing the trooper to be injured, according to State Police.

The trooper was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, State Police say.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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