Mass. — Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for a crowd can be intimidating, but Cambridge chef Will Gilson has a few tricks to make the big meal a little easier.

Gilson, the owner of Puritan & Company in Cambridge, shared some of his tips for preparing turkey, gravy, potatoes, and even a New England twist on green bean casserole.

He said his goal is to offer easy techniques people can replicate at home to make Thanksgiving dishes feel less intimidating.

For the turkey, Gilson recommends spatchcocking the bird by removing the backbone and flattening it before cooking.

He also suggests dry brining the turkey for 12 to 24 hours using about 1 tablespoon of salt for every 5 pounds of turkey, along with whatever spices you prefer.

Adding a little baking powder to the dry brine can help produce crispier skin, Gilson said.

Another trick involves infusing butter with garlic and herbs, soaking cheesecloth in the mixture and draping it over the turkey while it cooks. Gilson said the technique helps flavor the turkey and steam the skin.

Home cooks can also get a head start on their gravy. Gilson suggests roasting the turkey backbone, giblets, and neck, then combining them with stock, herbs, garlic, onions, and other flavorings in a slow cooker overnight. The next day, the gravy will be well on its way and just needs to be thickened.

For fluffier potatoes, Gilson recommends boiling peeled potatoes before adding just a pinch of baking powder.

And for a New England spin on the traditional green bean casserole, he suggests swapping out cream of mushroom soup for lobster bisque.

Gilson, who said he is a descendant of the Mayflower, said Thanksgiving is ultimately about bringing people together.

“It’s the time you’re getting everybody around the table, and I think that you wanna make sure that you can do that with confidence,” he said. “I hope that some of these tricks will help with that.”

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