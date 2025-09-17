Swiss Airlines flight from Boston to Zurich forced to abort takeoff after engine catches fire

BOSTON — A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to abort its takeoff at Logan Airport after fire and smoke were seen shooting out of one of the engines.

“There appears to be black smoke from one of the engines as you revved up,” the air traffic controller informed the Swiss Air crew. “We have the fire department on their way out on the runway now; they’re coming to take a look at it, they can give you a better assessment.”

Video from Logan Airport shows flames shooting out the back of the plane, and then a bunch of smoke is left behind as the plane rolls forward.

The FAA said the crew stopped their takeoff at Logan due to engine issues around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The FAA paused some arrivals to allow the plane to taxi off the runway. The Swiss International Airlines Airbus had been at Logan since it arrived from Zurich on Sunday afternoon.

Swiss International Airlines confirmed a problem with the right engine during takeoff. It issued a statement apologizing for the incident and says an investigation into the exact nature of the engine problem is underway.

“Investigations into the exact nature of the engine problem are currently underway,” the statement said. “However, depending on the problem with an engine, it is possible that a flame may be visible for a brief moment,” they added.

The 223 passengers and 13 crew members on board were not hurt. A different plane that was already at Logan for maintenance and was cleared for flying was able to take off around 10 p.m. Tuesday with the plane landing five hours later than scheduled in Zurich.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group