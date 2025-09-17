Ground stop ordered at Logan Airport after flames shoot from plane

BOSTON — A ground stop was put in place at Logan Airport on Tuesday after flames shot from a plane.

A Swiss International Air Lines plane from Boston to Zurich stopped suddenly on the runway after an engine problem sent smoke and flames shooting out of one of its engines just before 6:00 p.m.

Video shows the Airbus A330 traveling down a runway when a large fiery burst erupts from the back of the plane.

The fire department was dispatched to the runway to check the status of the plane’s engine.

A Massport spokesperson told Boston 25 News that no one was hurt.

The plane was eventually able to get back to its gate under its own power.

The ground stop was lifted by 8:00 p.m., according to MassPort.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Swiss International Air Lines for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

