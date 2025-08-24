Swimmer rescued amid dangerous rip current conditions off North Shore beach

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. — Emergency crews rescued a swimmer Sunday afternoon amid dangerous rip current conditions.

The Manchester by the Sea Fire Department says the incident occurred at Singing Beach.

Officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress.

Thanks to the quick actions taken by Manchester Fire, Police, the Harbormaster, and Singing Beach Lifeguards, the individual was saved and refused medical transport.

Because of the dangerous rip current conditions, swimming at Singing Beach is closed for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

